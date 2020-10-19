Lisa Haydon Stuns Fans With Her 'Friday Nights' Surfing Skills, Take A Look

Lisa Haydon recently took to Instagram to share a dynamic picture of herself surfing. The actor was seen sporting a black bathing suit and looked quite relaxed. Take a look at her post and see how fans responded to the same.

Lisa Haydon enjoys surfing

In the post uploaded by Lisa, fans can spot the actor surfing in the ocean. She is seen sporting a black and white swimsuit and the picture has a green tint to it as well. Fans cans also spot grey skies and green mountains in the post. Lisa captioned the post - 'Friday Nights'.

The picture was clicked by photographer and Lisa Haydon's nephew Jai Lalvani. He has clicked many pictures of the actor and also clicks pictures of abstract materials. Jai also clicks pictures of places that he has travelled to and makes videos.

Many fans and celebs "liked" and commented on the post. Most celebs mentioned that the post was lovely and a few added that the picture was 'sick'. Take a look at the comments on Lisa Haydon's post:

Lisa is very active on her Instagram and often uploads pictures and videos of herself surfing. In one of her last posts, fans could spot the actor surfing. She seemed to be really enjoying herself and looked like she had mastered the art. Many fans and celebs liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

She also uploaded a similar video in which she could be spotted surfing as well. This time Lisa was seen sporting a blue swimsuit and mentioned in her comments that falling in the sea wasn't very bad. Take a look:

In terms of her work, she was last seen in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film cast Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan in main roles. Lisa Haydon was seen as Lisa D'Souza who was Ayan's ex-girlfriend in the film. The film did quite well. She then hosted and judged Top Model India in 2018. The show was loved by fans.

