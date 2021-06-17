Lisa Haydon's Birthday: 5 Times The Supermodel Flaunted Her Baby Bump In Stunning Pics

The Shaukeens actress Lisa Haydon celebrated her 35th birthday on the 17 June and also the preparation for the arrival of her third baby with a white-themed baby shower. The mother of two has often documented her pregnancy on social media with her fans, from gracing the covers of international magazines to beach baby bump pictures. On the occasion of Lisa Haydon's birthday, here is a look at the times the supermodel stunningly flaunted her baby bumps.

1. 'Favourite cover till date'

Lisa Haydon, 35, took to her Instagram in 2017 to uploaded the very first cover of Elle magazine she graced while being pregnant with her first baby, Zack. In the picture, the actress sported an abstract design bikini with glam makeup. She wrote, 'Thank you team Elle for putting me on your body issue cover.. morphing into the most exciting shape of my life!! This is my favourite cover till date because my 🐣 made it on as well. So many fun memories with you guys'.

2. Lisa Haydon's 'last trimester'

When expecting her second baby, the actress posed for pictures showing her baby bump at her vacation. Clad in a black bikini, the actress posed along with her son, Zack, and also told her followers that her sister dragged her to the gym due to growing laziness. She shared multiple photos flaunting her baby bump and made fun about not fitting into clothes.

3. Lisa Hayden being a stylish baby mama.

The supermodel is known for her high fashion and making any kind of clothing work, even when she is expecting a child. Throwing it back to last year, the actress flaunted her casual style while her husband took pictures of her. Flaunting her baby bump in a body-hugging black dress with black boots and a furry brown jacket, Lisa captioned the post as '#husbandsofinstagram'.

4. Lisa Haydon's sun-kissed baby bump

The actress took to her Instagram last year to reminisce about her pregnancy during her second child. Remembering the times before the pandemic hit the world, she shared a sun-kissed picture of her in a black bikini showing off her baby bump. She wrote, '11th January 2020- A few days before Leo was born, before corona came along, before 2020 became the year of hindsight.'

5. 'Grand finale of pregnancy photos'

Now expecting her third child, Lisa Haydon's family also graced the pages of magazines in the new photoshoot. Featuring in Harper's Bazaar India, Lisa shared multiple stunning pictures of her recent photoshoot along with her two sons. Donning a black bikini, the actress was shot against a beach background and candid pictures of Lisa Haydon's family were also featured in the magazine. Take a look at these pictures on Lisa Haydon's Instagram.

