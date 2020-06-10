Lisa Haydon & Son Zack's Dance For Fish-n-chips Dinner Has Made Fans Go 'so Cute', Watch

Model-turned-actor Lisa Haydon never fails to surprise fans with her adorable videos on social media. Recently, taking to Instagram, she posted another boomerang video of her dancing with her son. The video posted by her features a picturesque and breathtaking backdrop.

Lisa Haydon’s Boomerang video

In the video, Lisa Haydon looks stunning in an orange dress with a thigh-high slit. Her son Zack looks adorable in a sleeveless t-shirt and shorts. Celebrating the simple things in life, both mother-son duo can be seen dancing in the boomerang video.

The clip was clicked in their sea-facing home and the scenic background of the video makes it more eye-catchy. Lisa Haydon expressed how they are celebrating simple things in life just like enjoying a normal fish and chip dinner.

As soon as the boomerang video was posted on social media, Lisa Haydon’s fans flooded her post with sweet comments. While some complimented the video calling it cute, others expressed how Lisa Haydon has given fans 'Mommy goals' once again. Have a look at how fans are reacting on Lisa Haydon’s video:

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time when Lisa Haydon’s Instagram feed has featured an adorable video of her son. Time and again, the model keeps posting pictures with her kids. Previously, she treated her fans with the hiking picture of her son Zach. Calling him her baby lion, Lisa Haydon revealed that they love going on weekend hikes.

Another picture uploaded by her features her hugging and cuddling with her son. Lisa Haydon can be seen donning a white ensemble while baby Zach is wearing denim jeans. Check out the picture here:

A while ago, Lisa Haydon treated her fans with a cute picture of Zach with her baby brother. The picture sees him sleeping in her brother’s crib alongside him. Both the brothers are twinning in similar striped nightwear.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa Haydon shared another picture of Zach and baby brother Leo that broke the internet. In the picture, Zach can be seen lying next to her as he holds his hands. Lisa Haydon expressed how both of them are a blessing in her life and watching them both grow is just wonderful.

