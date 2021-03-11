Lisa Haydon's Midweek Plan Leaves Jacqueline Fernandez In Splits

The third time pregnant Lisa Haydon took to her Instagram handle to share her mid-week 'resting' plan but that was soon hijacked by her kids. The picture shows Lisa preparing for a calm bubble bath with a candle and a book by her side but minutes later her excited little two sons were seen wanting to take over her plan.

Jacqueline Fernandez couldn't stop laughing and called the post 'Cuteeeee'. Amy Jackson too dropped heart emojis. One user wrote, "Hahahaha reality bites the dust." While another user observed how Lisa used a skateboard to set her bathtub. READ | Third-time pregnant Lisa Haydon attends friends' Pilates baby shower after working out

The actor recently announced that she and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child, a daughter, together. The couple is already parents to sons, Zack and Leo.

Lisa Haydon recently took to her Instagram handle to wish her 1.3 million fans on International Women's Day with a special picture. Haydon, flaunting her baby bump, wrote, "With my very little woman".

Lisa wore an unbuttoned pair of denims and completed her look with a stunning orange bikini. The post received over 55,000 likes within minutes.

The 34-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram to reveal her pregnancy. She captioned the post: "#3 Coming this June." In the video, Haydon said she wanted to share something with her fans when her three-year-old son Zack entered the frame.

"What is inside mummy's tummy, Zack?" Haydon asked her son, to which he replied, "Baby sister." The Queen star and Lalvani, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating.

Haydon's last big-screen outing was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and she hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.

(With PTI inputs)