Lisa Ray Posts Pictures Of 'lurking In Boston' With Her Family

Actor Lisa Ray recently uploaded some pictures of her family, spending their summer holidays in Boston, Massachusetts. Her post and the pictures of her twin daughters, got a lot of adoring comments from her fans and followers on Instagram. Read on to know more about it.

Lisa Ray, along with her husband, Jason Dehni, and their daughters, Sufi and Soleil, is currently in the city of Boston. She recently posted some pictures of her family, as they roamed around the city in the US. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Lurking around Boston has never been quite so much fun.” Take a look at the pictures from Lisa Ray's Instagram here:

Just as she posted the pictures, her fans and followers poured in their love in the comment section and gushed over how cute Lisa’s daughters looked. Here are some of the comments from the post.

A sneak-peek into Lisa Ray's photos and videos on Instagram

Lisa Ray had recently posted some more pictures of her daughter, Sufi and Soleil, on the occasion of their third birthday. In the caption, she just wrote, ‘This is three,’ followed by a tag that says, ‘Souffle is 3.’ She collectively refers to her twin daughters by the term ‘Souffle’ in her Instagram posts.

Lisa recently also posted some pictures of her performing yoga and talked about her yoga routine in the post. In the caption, she said, “What sort of yoga do YOU do? I get asked…. The kind that is quiet and whose benefits to my health and happiness amplify, over the years, in direct proportion to how little I post and speak about it,” followed by a winking emoji, after which, she added, “Which doesn’t mean I never speak or post about it- but it’s magic powers are slightly diminished when I do.”

On the work front

Lisa Ray is well-known for her role in Deepa Mehta’s film Water, which had come out in 2005. She was recently also seen in the Amazon Prime Video’s web series, Four More Shots Please. Lisa Ray in Four More Shots Please plays the role of Samara Kapoor, who is a recurring character in the show. The second season of the show premiered in January 2020.

IMAGE: LISA RAY'S INSTAGRAM

