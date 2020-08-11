Lisa Ray Shares 10 Images From Films That Have Influenced Her Taste In Cinema

Lisa Ray is a well known Indian-Canadian actress, model, and theatre personality. Over the years, she has worked in several films and TV series that fans have loved. Amid the pandemic, she was quarantined with her family at their new home in Singapore. And in this time of lockdown, the actor has been very active on her social media and has regularly updated her fans with what she has been up to. Recently she shared several posts where she shared the list of 10 images from 10 films that have influenced her taste in cinema. Take a look at the posts here to know more.

Movies that influenced Lisa Ray

This first picture that she has shared on her profile is from the film Disco Dancer. In the post, she shared a picture of the lead actor Mithun Chakraborty dancing on the song I Am A Disco Dancer. Take a look at the post here.

The second post Lisa made for this challenge is from the 1984 Bengali film titled Ghare-Baire. This film stars Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta in lead roles. This film is directed by Satyajit Ray and the story of this film was written by Rabindranath Tagore. Take a look at the post here.

In this next post, Lisa Ray shared a photo from the 1960s film Breathless. This film starred Jean Seberg and Jean‑Paul Belmondo in leading roles and was a crime romance film. Take a look at the post here.

The next post, Lisa shared was a 2001 swiss film titled Amélie. This two hours long Rom-com features Audrey Tautou and Mathieu Kassovitz in lead roles. Take a look at the post here.

The next film that influenced Lisa Ray is a 1963 drama fantasy film titled 8½. This film was directed by Federico Fellini and starred Marcello Mastroianni and Claudia Cardinale in leading roles. Take a look at the post here.

This next film that influences Lisa is a drama romance film based in Hong Kong. Directed by Wong Kar-wai this film released in 2000 and featured Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung in leading roles. Take a look at the post here.

She is a big fan of foreign films and the next film that influenced her is The Blues Brothers. This musical comedy starred Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. This film was loved by fans and has a 7.9 rating from 10 on IMDb. Take a look at the post here.

Lisa Ray's next Instagram post shows a still from the film Raising Arizona that starred Holly Hunter and Nicolas Cage. This 1987 film has a 7.3-star rating on IMDb and was loved by fans. Take a look at the post here.

This next post is her own film Water that related in 2005. This film featured her and John Abraham in lead roles. Take a look at the post here.

The last film she shared stills from was Lost in Translation. This 2003 film starred Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray and Giovanni Ribisi in lead roles. take a look at the post here.

