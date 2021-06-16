Lisa Ray Shares Beautiful Captures Of Picturesque Sunset; Netizens Say 'heavenly'

Lisa Ray keeps her fans and followers updated about all that is going on in her life, through her Instagram page. In a recent post, the actor shared a picture as she enjoyed a gorgeous sunset on the East Coast of the United States. Read further and take a look at the picture yourself, as well as what Lisa has to say about it.

Lisa Ray shares her capture of a breath-taking sunset, from the US

The actor took to her feed on June 15, 2021, and shared the picture she captured, of a sky full of clouds and the setting sun at the horizon. The picture was indeed sensational as Lisa had called it, in her caption. Alongside her question, of why any of the East Coaster didn’t let her know about the sunsets earlier, she also quoted Sylvia Plath.

Lisa Ray captioned the post as, “I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery—air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, ‘This is what it is to be happy’ - the Bell Jar, Sylvia Plath”. She further added, “Um. Why did not one single east coaster tell me about these sensational sunsets”. The actor is currently in the city of Providence, Rhode Island, as suggested by her hashtags. The picture has received close to 700 likes since it was shared on the platform, with several comments by Lisa’s fans and followers, in awe of the sunset.

Lisa Ray on the work front

Ray recently starred in the AR Rahman production debut 99 Songs, which released across India on April 16, 2021. The movie features her as Sheila, sharing screen space with Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Vargas, Tenzin Dalha, Manisha Koirala, Warina Hussain, and several others. The movie also marked the debut of Ehan and Edilsy.

Apart from this, the actor is playing the pivotal role of Samara Kapoor in the Amazon Prime series Four More Shots Please!. She is seen romancing Bani J’s character Umang Singh, who is also her fitness trainer. The show premiered in January 2019 and returned for a second season in 2020; it has been renewed for a third season which is currently underway.

Image: Lisa Ray/Instagram

