Lisa Ray Shares Black And White Picture Of Her Parents; Calls Them Her 'Sukoon'

Lisa Ray is a famous model, actor, and anchor in the entertainment industry. Apart from her shows, Lisa is also known for her blog writing. The Kasoor actor often shares her daily thoughts and memories via social media and pens notes in the captions of her posts. Lisa recently shared an old photo of her parents and called them her 'Sukoon'.

Lisa Ray shares a picture of her 'Sukoon'

Lisa Ray recently took to her Instagram handle to share a years-old photo of her parents. The actor also penned a note in the caption of the photo explaining how much she loves them. She wrote, "As good as it gets. Sukoon. My bower. Immutable landmarks of my life. Mama and Papa.". The Canadian born actor shared a black and white picture of her parents in which her father wore a pantsuit while her mother fashioned a sleeveless dress.

Several fans reacted to the photo of Lisa Ray's family. Natasha Moor and Devraj Sanyal also poured their reactions. While Natasha showered red heart emoticons in the comment, Devraj Sanyal wrote, "Uffff good lookings". Several fans called the photo beautiful.

Lisa Ray's collection of Indian art

The Four More Shots Please actor recently shared a series of photos of Indian art that she had fondly collected. Lisa wrote a long caption and explained how she began collecting Indian art. She wrote, "I’ve been a passionate collector and supporter of the contemporary Indian art scene ever since I moved to Bombay in the early 90s. I recall spending a large part of my income as a model on art. As time went by I sought to refine my taste and discover #LesserKnownGreats in the process.".

On Lisa's work front

Lisa Ray last appeared on the Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please. In Four More Shots Please, she played the role of an actor named Samara Kapoor. Lisa appeared in both seasons of the show as Umang's love interest. She will expectedly reprise her role in Four More Shots Please Season 3, which has reportedly begun shooting.

IMAGE: LISA RAY'S INSTAGRAM

