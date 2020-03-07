Udita Goswami To Aisha Sharma: Actors Who Made Their Bollywood Debut Opposite John Abraham

John Abraham made his film debut with Jism. This was followed by his biggest blockbuster, Dhoom which released after a couple of years. John Abraham has featured in numerous hit movies including Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211, Dostana, New York, Force, Housefull 2, Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Madras Cafe, Welcome Back, Dishoom, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and Batla House. There are many debutants who were featured alongside the actor. Here are all the actors who made their debut alongside John Abraham.

Sayyesha Saigal

Sayyeshaa Saigal is all set to rock the Hindi film industry with her upcoming movie 1911 alongside John Abraham. The period drama is reportedly based on an iconic football match set in Kolkata in the year 1911. The breathtaking match took place between Mohun Bagan and East Yorkshire Regiment in the pre-independence era.

Not much information is available on the Nikhil Advani directorial film. Sayyeshaa started her acting career with a massively loved Telugu action-romance film Akhil alongside Akhil Akkineni.

Udita Goswami

Udita Goswami who stared her career as a model chose to expand her portfolio in the Hindi film industry and made her debut alongside John Abraham in the movie Paap. The actor also gained much recognition after her movie Zeher alongside Emraan Hashmi. She also appeared with Upen Patel in Ahmed Khan's music video for the remix of Kya Khoob Lagti Ho. In 2012, she played the lead role in Diary of a Butterfly directed by Vinodh Mukhi.

Aisha Sharma

Aisha Sharma started her career in Bollywood in 2018 with the movie Satyamev Jayate. The movie directed by Milap Milan Zaveri also stars John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. It did moderately well at the Box Office. The sequel of the movie was announced in 2018.

