List Of Bollywood Actresses Who Essayed The Role Of Shape-shifting 'Naagin' On-screen

Nag Panchami is an auspicious festival and a special day as per Hindu mythology. It is believed that worshipping snakes on Nag Panchami can keep us away from dangers in life. Not only the festival but the films made on snakes highlighting the myths of "shape-shifting" serpents are also popular in India. So, as a lot of Indians celebrate Nag Panchami today, that is July 25, hers is the list of popular celebrities that featured as "Naagins" onscreen.

Here are some popular Bollywood actors who essayed the role of "Naagin"

Sridevi

The late actor Sridevi looks amazing in her Naagin avatar in the Bollywood film, Nagina. This Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri starrer portrayed Sridevi as an "Icchadhari Naagin" in the film Nagina. This film of Sridevi is one of the popular Naagin films in Bollywood. Sridevi's iconic song 'Main Teri Dushman' is still a fan-favourite.

The story of Nagina revolved around an orphan girl, who is later discovered to be a Naagin, who takes revenge for her love Lover Naag and protect the Naagmani.

Rekha

The gorgeous actor, Rekha appeared in the Naagin avatar for her multi-starrer flick, ‘Sheshnaag'. The film also starred Jeetendra and Madhavi, along with Rekha. The story of the film was about an Aghori, who wanted to harp on the magical powers of the two Icchadhari Naag and Naagins, (played by Jeetendra and Madhavi) just to attain immortality.

Rekha’s character jumps off the cliff to save Madhavi from goons. And then the female Naagin transformed herself as 'Champa' to take revenge on the Aghori.

Reena Roy

One of the most popular Bollywood films on Naagin was the multi starrer flick, 'Naagin'. This Naagin film was a huge hit at the box office, where Reena Roy essayed the role of an Icchadhari Naagin who seeks revenge from a bunch of friends, who had accidentally killed her lover Naag, essayed by Jeetendra Kapoor.

The Naagin then gets killed at the end of the film, as she realises that she had destroyed many lives without knowing the truth. The film catapulted Reena Roy to fame.

Meenakshi Sheshadri

The elegant Bollywood actor, Meenakshi Seshadri also essayed the role of Naagin and starred opposite Nitish Bharadwaj. The film was 'Nache Nagin Gali Gali', where they both featured as serpents (Icchadhari Naag and Naagin). In the film, Meenakshi portrayed the role of Mohini, who was female body shape-shifting cobra while Nitish Bharadwaj featured as Nagesh, a male body shifting cobra. The film also starred Sadashiv Amrapurkar, who wanted to steal the Naagmani (pearl), to enter a magical realm.

