Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Others Who Have Been Styled By Tanya Ghavri

Most of the Bollywood celebrities are fashion enthusiasts. It is a part of their daily job to look good in front of the camera. This the main reason why most of them have a personal stylist. Tanya Ghavri is a professional stylist who is the daughter of famous Indian cricketer Karsan Ghavri. Tanya went on to style costumes in many Bollywood movies such as Kick, Boss, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Baaghi 2, etc. She has also styled numerous Bollywood celebrities outside of films.

5 celebs that Tanya Ghavri has styled

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. The stylish actor is known to keep her outfits and attires casual, cool and funky. According to many, she dresses perfect for every occasion and knows how to carry what she is wearing.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. She is the daughter of Chunky Pandey and is widely admired for her sense of fashion. Her stylist has time and again received a lot of compliments.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is known to be one of the most beautiful leading ladies of Bollywood. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor is adored for being up to date with her fashion always. She is a style icon for millions of this country and abroad.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is an Indian model and actor who has mostly done Telegu and Hindi movies. She grabbed the limelight by being crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor & late actor Sridevi. She is a fashionista and a style icon who knows what to keep in her closet.

