List Of Films Expected To Release On The Big Screen In India In September 2021

With COVID induced restrictions easing in some parts of the country, several films have opted for a theatrical release. As theatres in some parts of the south of the country open, films like Seetimaarr, Thalaivii and Dear Megha are all set to premiere on the big screen. Here’s a list of some of the films that will be released in Indian theatres in September.

Films to release theatrically in September in India

Candyman

The upcoming film will be directed by Nia DaCosta and will be released on September 3. It is a sequel to the 1992 film by the same name and will be produced by Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld and Jordan Peele. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in the film and take on the role of a struggling painter.

Seetimaarr

With theatres opening up in the south of India, the sports drama will make a theatrical release. The Telugu film will be helmed by Sampath Nandi and will be produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The film will star Gopichand and Tamannaah and will hit the big screen on September 3.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The much-awaited film will hit the big screens on September 3 and will star Simu Liu in the lead role. The film will mark Marvel’s first Asian superhero. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Thalaivii

The film will be based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, who will be played by Kangana Ranaut. The film will be directed by A. L. Vijay. The film was shot in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The film will be released on September 10.

A Quiet Place Part II

The film follows the Abbott family and their quest for survival. The film will star Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Millicent Simmonds in lead roles. It will be released theatrically on September 17.

Dear Megha

The Telugu romantic drama will release on September 3. It will star Arjun Somayajula and Megha Akash in lead roles. It will be directed by A. Sushanth Reddy.

Don’t Breathe 2

The film will follow a blind veteran, who must save an orphan from a gang of thugs. The film will be directed by Rodo Sayagues. It will star Stephen Lang and Madelyn Grace in lead roles. The film will be released on September 17.

Laambam

The political thriller will star Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The film was directed by S. P. Jananathan. The film is set for its theatrical release on September 9.

