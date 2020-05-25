List Of Films Produced By Akshay Kumar In His Career So Far

Akshay Kumar is of the most significant actors of the Hindi film industry. The actor enjoys a huge fan base and is always a delight for the audience to watch on-screen. Apart from acting, Khiladi Kumar has also produced a few films in his career, along with the mind-blowing number of movies. So, let’s have a look at the list of movies that are produced by the Airlift actor-

Here is a list of movies produced by Akshay Kumar-

Bhai Ji in Problem

Bhai Ji in Problem is a comedy movie starring Gippy Grewal. It released in 2013. The film was produced by Akshay Kumar. The story of the film is about a man who has married two women at the same time and what ensues then is a comedy chaos. The film comprises of some great music and acting along with amazing comic timing.

Good Newwz

Good Newwz, the film helmed by Raj Mehta was produced by Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar. Good Newwz features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The plot of Good Newwz revolves around two couples with the same surnames trying for IVF fertilization. Chaos ensues when the couple comes to know that their sperm sample has been interchanged. The film is a mixture of comedy and emotional feelings.

Kesari

In 2019, the amazing patriotic film Kesari was released under the directorial of Anurag Singh. The film was critically acclaimed historical action-drama starring Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Suvinder Vicky in main characters. The story of the film was based on an incredible true story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. The film was produced by Akshay Kumar and penned by Girish Kohli.

72 Miles - Ek Pravas

72 Miles is a Marathi film helmed by Rajiv Patil and produced by productions like Grazing Goat Pictures and co-produced by Twinkle Khanna and Ashwini Yardi. The story of the film revolves around the time of 50's and 60's around a journey of a 13-year-old young boy who escaped from his hostel and how this young boy matures with time when he meets a lady and her kids. In the film, Akshay Kumar played the role of Rajiv Patil and the story of the film was penned by Ashok Vathkar.

