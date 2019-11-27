Tigmanshu Dhulia: List Of The Most Popular Films By The 'Haasil' Director

Tigmanshu Dhulia made his debut in Bollywood with the 1996 romantic-drama film Tere Mere Sapne. He started his career in the film industry as a casting director and has directed several awards winning films. He is popularly known for having portrayed the character of Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap’s crime film Gangs of Wasseypur in the year 2012. Here is a list of some of the finest films by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Popular movies of Tigmanshu Dhulia

Haasil

Haasil is a 2003 film written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film was shot in Uttar-Pradesh and has gained a cult status over the years. The film received positive reviews from the critics and was appreciated for its backdrop and storyline. The story revolves around the political scenario in colleges and universities. It features Jimmy Sheirgill, Irrfan Khan, Ashutosh Rana, and Hrishita Bhatt.

Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster

Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster is a 2011 drama film that features Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill and Randeep Hooda in main roles. The film was based on a royal family of Uttar-Pradesh and was a hit at the box-office. It was praised for its dark characters and plotlines that engaged the audience. The film received critical acclaim and is still remembered by the audience. It was produced by Rahul Mittra.

Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar is a 2012 Hindi biographical drama film. It is based on the life of a former athlete Paan Singh Tomar who won the Gold medal at the Indian Olympic Games but eventually under some circumstances is forced to become a bandit. It won the Best Feature Film and Best Actor award at the 60th National Awards 2012. Irrfan Khan portrayed the lead role in the film. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Raag Desh

Raag Desh is a 2017 historic action drama. It is co-written and directed by Tigmasnshu Dhulia. The film is based on the Indian National Army trials. It was praised by the critics and was also screened at Rashtrapati Bhawan. It featured Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Mrudula Murli, and Vijay Verma.

