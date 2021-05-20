Little Ananya Panday Eating With Chopsticks On Maasi's Lap Will Melt Your Heart

Actor Ananya Panday often shares glimpses from her childhood via social media. From sharing pictures with her mother to posing with her best friends, Ananya has shared several unseen photos from her childhood. She recently shared an old photo with her aunt Vandana Gidwani on her birthday. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also called her Masi Vandana a cheerleader.

Ananya Panday wishes her Masi with an old picture

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram to wish her Masi Vandana Gidwani on her birthday. She shared an unseen picture from her childhood in which she was sitting on her Masi's lap and was holding a pair of chopsticks in her hands. In the story, she wrote, "happy bday Sona Masi!! Best Cheerleader love you".

Ananya Panday's latest Instagram picture also has several old pictures of her with her mother, Bhavna Panday. Ananya wished her mother on Mother's Day with a series of pictures from the old family album. In the caption, she just wrote, "🧸❤️ mama ☀️🌻". Several celebrities came forward to shower Ananya and Bhavna with red-hearts. From Bhavna's friends Neelam Kothari Soni and Maheep Kapoor to Sikandar Kher, several B-town celebrities commented on Ananya Panday's photos.

Little Ananya Pandey plays Holi with Shanaya and Suhana

The Student Of The Year actor went down the memory lane to wish her fans and followers on Holi. She shared an old photo in which she celebrated the festival of colours with her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Through the caption of the photo, Ananya expressed how she was missing her friends on Holi. She wrote, "happy holi!!!!! ❤️💙💜💛💚🧡 my best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing 🥺 stay safe everyone!!!!! Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always 🍓🌈".

Ananya Panday's trivia

Ananya Panday made her acting debut with the film Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in 2019. Since then she worked in two more movies, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Ananya will feature in the upcoming film Liger opposite Vijay Devarakonda. The film is expected to release on December 9, 2021.

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM

