'Little Big League' Cast: Know More About The Characters Of Luke Edwards' Film

Little Big League is a family sports film released in 1994. The film is directed by Andrew Scheinman and marks his directorial debut. The film revolves around a 12-year-old boy who becomes an owner and manager of a baseball team. The film features Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield, and Dennis Farina in lead roles. Here's everything you need to know about the Cast of Little Big League.

The cast of Little Big League

Luke Edwards as Billy Heywood

The Little Big League cast features Luke Edwards as Billy Heywood. Billy Heywood is a 12-year-old boy who is the son of Jenny, a widow. After his grandfather Thomas Heywood passes away, he becomes the owner of his grandfather's baseball team Minnesota Twins. Until he grows up, the managers of the team help him run it. Luke is also known for films like A deadly Affair, The Wizard and Malicious.

Timothy Busfield as Lou Collins

The Little Big League cast also stars Timothy Busfield as Lou Collins. Lou is a star first baseman and a very good friend of Billy. However, as Billy tries to manage the team, Lou takes a romantic interest in Billy's mother Jenny. Timothy was also seen in films like Guest Artist, Revenge of the Nerds and the West King.

Dennis Farina as George O'Farrell

The Little Big League characters has an important character named George O'Farrell. The role is played by Dennis Farina. George is the team manager and according to Billy, he is too hard on the players. Dennis was also seen in films like Snatch and Get Shorty.

John Ashton as Mac Macnally

The cast of the film stars John Ashton playing Mac Macnally. Mac is the pitching coach and he replaces Billy when he decides to step down. John Ashton was seen in several films like Beverly Hills Cop, Beverly Hills Cop II, and Midnight Run. He was last seen in the 2018 film The Joke Thief.

Ashley Crow as Jenny Heywood

Little Big League characters also featured Ashley Crow. She was seen playing the role of Jenny Heywood, Billy's widowed mother. Jenny supports him while he manages the Twin's team. However, on her birthday, she spends the entire day with Lou which upsets Billy. Ashley was also seen in films like True Crime, The Cracker Man, Cake and The Little Paradise.

