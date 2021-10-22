Mumbai Drug Case LIVE Updates: NCB To Summon Ananya Panday Again Today

Quick links:
Image: VarinderChawla
In a major development on Thursday, the Bombay High Court decided to hear the bail petition of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Tuesday, October 26. This came after bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were rejected by the Special NDPS Court on Wednesday. Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde pointed out that no drugs were recovered from his client and that there was no evidence against him.
The drug case was busted on October 3, after the NCB reached a high-profile party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities like Aryan Khan was busted by the NCB, and narcotic substances such as cocaine, hashish, MD were recovered. Over eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained that day, followed by subsequent arrests of drug suppliers.
In the latest development, the drug controller is probing the alleged WhatsApp chats between prime accused Aryan Khan and now summoned Ananya Panday. The NCB on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of Ananya Panday in Mumbai's Bandra area, intensifying the probe in the drugs case. The raid took place at the actor's Pali Hill flat. After the raid, Ananya was summoned by NCB for questioning. As per sources, more Bollyworrd personalities are under the NCB scanner as their names emerged in the investigation.
Druing two hours of questioning, the actress was asked about her connection with Aryan Khan, as her name has surfaced in his purported WhatsApp chats which are being investigated by the NCB. She was questioned by the NCB on whether she knows anyone else in the group whose names have popped in the chats, sources said. The agency interrogated her and asked whether she knows anyone else who has been arrested in the cruiseliner drug bust case.
After Bollywood actress, Ananya Panday's name allegedly emerged in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) quizzed her for two hours on Thursday and will continue the investigation today. The agency recorded her statement under Section-67 of the NDPS Act. The 'student of the year 2' actor's mobile phone and laptop were seized by the drug controller.
Ananya Panday's name had emerged through accessed chats between prime accused Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and her. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur jail after his bail plea was repeatedly denied. A special court in Mumbai on Thursday extended Aryan Khan's judicial custody till October 30. Significant to note that Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are close friends.