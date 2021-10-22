Mumbai Drug Case LIVE Updates: NCB To Summon Ananya Panday Again Today

After Bollywood actress, Ananya Panday's name allegedly emerged in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) quizzed her for two hours on Thursday and will continue the investigation today. The agency recorded her statement under Section-67 of the NDPS Act. The 'student of the year 2' actor's mobile phone and laptop were seized by the drug controller.

Ananya Panday's name had emerged through accessed chats between prime accused Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and her. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur jail after his bail plea was repeatedly denied. A special court in Mumbai on Thursday extended Aryan Khan's judicial custody till October 30. Significant to note that Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are close friends.