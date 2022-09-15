Live Updates: Nota Fatehi's Grilling Continues At EOW Office; Shares Chats With Sukesh

Quick links:
Image: @jacquelinef143/@norafatehi- Instagram
Nora has shared her WhatsApp chats with Sukesh. She had shared the same with ED.
These chats are part of ED's first chargesheet
Nora continues to maintain that BMW car was given to her relative and she only received as the showroom wanted a celebrity to be present there.
The BMW was registered in her cousin's husband
Sukesh purchased it through shell company and got it delivered to Nora in Mumbai.
Four small-time actors and models met key conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar while he was lodged in the jail.
The four actors had gone to Tihar Jail to meet Sukesh. It was arranged by his associate Pinky Irani.
Pinky introduced these actors to Sukesh by different names and in exchange of their visits, they received money and gifts such as Gucci, LV bags, Versace watch.
Out of these four actors, one actor admitted that she was introduced to Sukesh Chandrasekhar by Pinky Irani but denied meeting him in Tihar Jail. The actor had received money in her bank account from Sukesh.
The actors were taken inside jail without any checks in a BMW car of Sukesh. They were paid money and expensive gifts in exchange of these meetings in 2018.
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Wednesday questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for over eight hours in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
According to EOW sources, Jacqueline questioned why Nora Fatehi was being treated differently by investigating agencies when she too has received gifts like BMW from Sukesh. Pertinently, Fatehi was summoned for questioning by the EOW the next day. This was despite the agency already questioning her for six to seven hours and recording her statement.
Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pinky Irani who had apparently introduced Bollywood actress to conman Sukesh, are being probed as suspects by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police after being summoned in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, sources said.
On Wednesday, Fernandez was questioned by the EOW of Delhi Police in connection with the case and has been asked to stay in the national capital for further questioning.
Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi arrived at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday, September 15 in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Notably, this is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case. Her questioning is currently underway.
Earlier on September 2, Fatehi was grilled by the EOW officials for over nine hours and was asked roughly around 50 questions.