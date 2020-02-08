LK Advani Gets Emotional At Shikara Film Screening, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Consoles; Watch

While Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial ‘Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits' is mired in controversy since its release, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani who attended the special screening of the film seemingly couldn't hold back tears after watching the film. In a video going viral on social media, Chopra is seen running up to Advani to console him.

"Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir," the official handle of the film captioned. Earlier on Friday, the director was slammed by a section of the audience for the alleged inaccurate depiction of Kashmiri Pandits within the film. Another aspect that didn't go down well with the audience was how Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara changed its tagline from 'The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits' to 'A Timeless Love Story in the Worst of Times'.

Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir. @foxstarhindi @rahulpandita pic.twitter.com/oUeymMayhc — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) February 7, 2020

Why has the tagline of #Shikara been changed from 'The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits' to 'A Timeless Love Story in the Worst of Times'? pic.twitter.com/Lf028kVQIZ — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) February 7, 2020

Horrified that the ethnic cleansing & genocide of Kashmiri Pandits by Islamic fundamentalists, who have spent the last 30 years without any remorse whatsoever, is now being posited as "a fallout between two friends who love each other".



THERE CAN BE NO JUSTICE WITHOUT NUREMBERG. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) January 21, 2020

Two of my friends watched #Shikara. They said it is another crime whitewash done by bollytards



Producer said #KashmiriPandits

Genocide was disagreement between 2 friends



See how the fakers changed movie tagline👇🏼



Don't waste $#ShikaraFlop#Shikarareview#ShikaraMovieReview pic.twitter.com/wIIxZ0PU19 — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) February 7, 2020

'Will make Shikara 2 for you': Vidhu Vinod Chopra taunts distraught Kashmiri Pandit woman

'Shikara' row: Ashoke Pandit fumes at Vidhu Vinod Chopra, says 'stop glorifying terrorism'

The film is inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's own life and is a tribute by the director to his mother. ‘Shikara’ brings back the untold story of Kashmiri pandits from the valley of 1990 and has 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps who actually shot for the film. The movie also has actual footage from the exodus included which brings it even closer to reality. The film stars Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead roles. The movie is clashing with Malang at the box office.

Shikara: PIL seeking stay on release to be heard on February 7 by J&K HC

