Video Of Queue At Mumbai Liquor Shop Piques Celebs Interest; Ashwiny Tiwari Raises Concern

While the national lockdown has been extended till May 17 for its third phase, the relaxation of non-essential services started in the country on Monday. Out of all these services, liquor shops became the top trend on Twitter as long queues were witnessed in various cities. One such instance left the celebrities of the film industry laughing.

A paparazzi shared a video from Mumbai’s Bandra, where numerous Bollywood stars reside, where a long queue was witnessed at a liquor store.

Sangeeta Bijlani, Mohit Suri, Karan Kundrra Drashti Dhami could not hold back their laughter and posted emojis while Tisca Chopra 'facepalmed' over it.

Here are the reactions:

It is not clear which area of Bandra the video was shot at and if it came under the containment zones list released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The BMC earmarked 85 such zones in the city where complete lockdown has to be oberseved.

It is also not clear if the shop in the video opened, as Jodi Breakers director Ashwini Chaudhry shared that those in the queue were themselves not sure if it would open or not in Oshiwara area.

Went out to buy some groceries and saw long queues outside wine shops in Oshiwara/ Lokhandwala. No one has a clue if they will open or not. — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) May 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was not pleased with the reopening of liquor shops. The Panga director stated that dometic violence was on the rise amid the lockdown. The filmmaker claimed there will be ‘silent tears of women & children’ who might have to face the brunt of aggression from the men at homes.

As the lockdown continues domestic violence in homes continues too.With opening of liquor shops barring people who can handle it calmly & wisely.There will be silent tears of women & children who will bear effects of aggressive behaviour patterns from men with low self esteem. — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) May 4, 2020

Meanwhile, a row erupted over the decision of the Maharashtra government to allow the opening of liquor shops in non-containment zones. AIMIM leader and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel Syed threatened the government that he will forcibly close the liquor shops.

