Lockdown Diaries: Shilpa Shetty Sweeps Garden; Pens Heartfelt Note For House Help & Staff

While everyone is finding ways to keep themselves occupied and positive amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown to fight coronavirus, fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty gave a new meaning to workout — Sweep, sweep, sweep.

The actor picked up the broom (Jhaadu) and was seen cleaning her garden that had dead leaves. She further went on to thank her house-help and every person who make her life easy.

John Cena surprises Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan with heartwarming message: Watch

"This is a work-out guys. Maid nahi ayi hai... garden ho... ghar ho... safai karo. Isse better work-out nahi ho sakta. Aur self isolation mein karne layek occupation bhi mil jaata hai. Yeh ho gaya aaj ka cardio" (Translation: There is no help, garden or house, I don't think there's a better workout than this during self-isolation. I am done with today's cardio.)

She concluded by saying, "When life gets back to normal, don’t forget to let them know that you value them. #20DaysOfGratefulness #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #stayhome #staysafe #blessed #gratitude #quarantinelife #selfisolation."[sic]

(1/3)



Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/ staff... pic.twitter.com/4T8l6jeKQR — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 27, 2020

(2/3)



...but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these. Today, I’m grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 27, 2020

Shilpa also posted stories on her Instagram handle where she was seen playing carrom with her son and mother.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took everyone by surprise when she announced that she had turned mother for the second time. Sharing a post informing the audience and viewers about her bundle of joy, Samisha Shetty Kundra, she left everyone overjoyed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.