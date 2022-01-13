Lohri 2022: From Amitabh Bachchan To Akshay Kumar, B'wood Stars Extend Warm Wishes To Fans

On the auspicious occasion of Lohri 2022, several Bollywood stars sent their wishes to fans and well-wishers on social media. Celebrated every year to mark the passing of the winter season, the festival which is quite popular among the Punjabi community, sees them burning firewood to make a bonfire, sing songs, and dance around the fire.

From Akshay Kumar to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and more stars sent their love and wishes on the special day while asking fans to celebrate it safely.

As the world grapples with the ongoing pandemic havoc, the festival which is usually celebrated with a lot of gusto, might witness low-key affairs among family members. Nonetheless, people will be seen dressed in their best traditional attires while celebrating it with close relatives, friends and family members.

Bollywood stars extend warm wishes to fans on Lohri 2022

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who has set the Lohri celebrations right with his popular Lohri song from Veer Zara took to Instagram and shared a small animated video. While wishing fans on the joyous festival, the legendary actor wrote, “Happy Lohri .. peace calm, and safety.”

Another versatile star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and extended his wishes in Punjabi while expressing his fondness for the delicacies. “Moongphali dee khusboo atte gur di mithas,makki dee roti ਤੇ sarson da saag,dil dee khushi atte apnea da pyar Mubarak hove sarian nu lohri da tyohar. #HappyLohri,” he tweeted.

Moongphali dee khusboo atte gur di mithas,makki dee roti ਤੇ sarson da saag,dil dee khushi atte apnea da pyar Mubarak hove sarian nu lohri da tyohar. #HappyLohri 🔥 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2022

Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram story and shared a video while wishing fans a “happy Lohri.” Actor Vicky Kaushal, for whom it will mark his first festive celebration after marriage with Katrina Kaif, also took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Lohri.” Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and shared a video while wishing fans.

Actor Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram story and shared her heartfelt wishes in Punjabi. She uploaded her picture with Lohri celebrations in the background while wishing her fans. Actor Parineeti Chopra also penned her wishes on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, additionally, the Lohri festival is traditionally celebrated to mark the start of the harvest season in Punjab where women don the traditional attire and perform the folk dance called Giddha and Bhangra. It is a flavourful festival and is incomplete if one does not have some appetising, traditional Lohri special food items to devour.

IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan/BhumiPednekar/AkshayKumar/Someghips