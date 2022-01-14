Lohri 2022: Kajol Shares Glimpses Of Celebrations With Mother-in-law, Son Yug And Others

Lohri marks the significance of the passing of the winter season and the beginning of the harvesting season. On this day people move around the bonfire and pray for their health, wealth and prosperity. As the entire country is immersed in a celebratory mood and is celebrating the first festival of the year with full enthusiasm, B-town celebs also celebrated the festival with great zeal.

Actress Kajol has recently, shared glimpses of her homely Lohri celebrations with her family.

A glimpse into Kajol's Lohri celebrations

Kajol recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her mother-in-law Veena Devgn and sister-in-law Neelam Devgn Gandhi and wished her fans 'Happy Lohri'. Here take a look at her story-

Dressed in traditional attires, the three ladies looked beautiful as they posed for the picture. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress Kajol on the other hand flashed her beautiful smile with a large plate of popcorn in her hands. It seemed that the trio had a good time celebrating Lohri.

Kajol's recent Lohri post for all her fans

It seems like the pandemic hasn't dulled the Dilwale actresses' festive spirit. Kajol who is very active on social media and often treats her fans with some amazing pictures recently, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a glimpse of the Lohri celebrations at her house. The selfie shows Kajol and Neelam sharing an adorable moment with their sons and the actress captioned the post as "Mamas and babies and happiness," adding a Lohri wish at the end for everyone. In the frame we could see, Kajol's son Yug, sister-in-law Neelam Devgan Gandhi, and Neelam’s son Daanish. Fans showered love on the family picture and flooded the comments section with Happy Lohri wishes. Though fans could not spot Nysa Devgan and Ajay Devgan in any of the pictures. Here take a look at the post-

Kajol's upcoming projects

On the work front, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Last year she also made her digital debut in the film Tribhanga movie last year starring Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi playing the lead roles. She will next appear in Revathy’s film The Last Hurrah.

Image:instagram@kajol