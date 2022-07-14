London Indian Film Festival 2022: Aparna Sen, Nandita Das Win Icon Awards

This year, the London film festival became quite special for Indian filmmakers as Aparna Sen and Nandita Das have been awarded the prestigious Icon Award at the ceremony. The two iconic filmmakers who have rolled out various eye-opener films have been awarded for their contribution to Indian and global cinema.

Apart from this, the countrymen also witnessed great pride after the short film Jaagran in the Satyajit Ray category won the LIFF Jury Prize. The film which was co-directed by Ritviq Joshi and Hardik Sadhwani received great honour for its “engaging, relatable and witty exploration of a serious issue everyone can identify with.”

Aparna Sen, Nandita Das & more honoured at London Indian Film Festival 2022

For the unversed, the festival which is running for over two weeks and across four cities of London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds, concluded last week with a series of screenings, conversation sessions, cinema discussions, and an awards ceremony.

As per PTI, Sen whose latest film The Rapist was among this year’s European premiere highlights at the festival, said, "It was a rare honour and pleasure to receive the Icon Award from LIFF."

Followed by this, Nandita joined Sen and her daughter Konkana Sen Sharma for a special cinematic conversation as part of the LIFF 2022 line-up. This is not it, there were several other categories as well, where Indian celebrities have been touching the grandeur of success. Stars like Taapsee Pannu, and Konkana collected outstanding achievement awards for the hard-hitting roles that they have played on the big screen over the years.

After the award shows were switched to virtual and hybrid models post the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual festival celebrating South Asian cinema returned to the cinemas this year, leaving fans excited about their favourite films receiving international recognition.

As per Variety, festival director Cary Rajinder Sawhney expressed his happiness in welcoming talent from all across the globe and how meeting them in person is a treat for all. “We are delighted that the festival’s drive to return fully to cinemas in U.K. cities London, Birmingham, and Manchester has been responded to by record audiences. Certain cinemas, such as the BFI Southbank, described the festival as their best seller over the period. There is clearly an appetite to return to the big screen, especially with a festival cocktail of high-quality premieres with frequent guest appearances."

(Image: @LoveLiff/Instagram)