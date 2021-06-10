'Look What I Found': Parineeti Chopra Digs Out Rare Pic With Cousin Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has been holidaying in Turkey for two weeks now. She recently indulged in an "Ask me Anything" session on Instagram and soon fans dropped several questions for her. Amid her interaction, a user requested Parineeti to share an unseen picture with her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She dug out an old pic with her and wrote, "Look what I found." While PeeCee sported a blue saree, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor pulled off a casual striped top. In no time, the photo of the duo went viral on the image-sharing platform.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's unseen pic

A fan also complimented Parineeti's acting charisma in her recently released movie, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Replying to the same, she remarked that 2021 will be a special year for her as three films of hers released in one month and all of them got her lots of love and positive reviews. She added that she cannot be any more grateful. She also revealed some deets about her academics and mentioned that she was among the toppers in India with 97 percentage in economics.

Apart from this, a user asked her, "Does being a celebrity prevent you from doing or being something you like?". To which she replied by saying that, "You can never be anonymous. Which is a privilege but sometimes also a restriction." The Ishaqzaade actor also touched upon her privatism and said that she travels a lot but doesn't put it all on social media.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra's latest Instagram post made her sister Priyanka feel jealous. The former basked in the sun on the beaches of Turkey and shared a photo while enjoying the serenity. "I’m soooo jealous," wrote The Sky Is Pink actor on her pic. Manish Malhotra, Rahul Jhangiani, and many others, also complimented her look.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next titled Animal, alongside Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Sandeep last helmed Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's hit flick, Kabir Singh in 2019. The movie was a massive success and it received mixed reviews from the audience.

