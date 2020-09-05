NCB Says 'will Summon Rhea' After Remanding Showik, Miranda, Adds 'looking For Big Fish'

Moments after procuring the custody of Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has confirmed that it will soon summon key-accused Rhea Chakraborty to probe her role in the alleged procurement of drugs. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty has allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on her instructions. The NCB has stated that Miranda and Showik will be interrogated to clarify their roles and probe further connections after which relevant people will be summoned.

"The whole idea of taking custody is to clarify their roles. 4 people are in remand and now we will clarify their roles. Will interrogate them and relevant people will be summoned. No speculation on it (summon to Rhea), but we will send summon. We are looking for the big fish," NCB Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters on Saturday.

READ | NCB Arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda After Admitting To Drugs Procurement

NCB arrests Showik & Miranda

Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda - were arrested on Friday after Showik allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - actor Rhea Chakraborty. NCB has booked the duo under IPC sections 20 (B) -deals with production, possession, transportation, and usage of cannabis, 28 (counterfeit), 29, and 27 (A).

READ | Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda Sent To 4-day NCB Custody; Kaizan Gets 14-day Remand

Showik's and Miranda's arrests are in addition to the arrests of three others - Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ibraham and Zaid. Earlier, NCB conducted raids at Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda's residences and searched Rhea Chakraborty's car, phone, and laptop in connection with the 'drug angle' to the case.

READ | Showik Chakraborty Names Sister Rhea In Confession To NCB Over ‘drugs Procurement’

ED probe into 'drug angle'

ED has analysed Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Rajput's coffee in November 2019 and similar such conversations about procuring weed illegally in March 2017 and April 2020. The ED has handed over these documents to the NCB which has already registered a case and is probing into the case.

READ | Sushant's Family Friend Smita Parikh At CBI To Record Statement; Issues First Response

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.