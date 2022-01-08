'Looop Lapeta': Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj-starrer Gets Netflix Release Date; See New Poster

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin are all set to amaze their fans with their ace acting skills in the upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Touted to be an action thriller, the film is the official remake of the German films Run Lola Run. While fans have been waiting for the film's official release date, the makers recently unveiled the movie's latest poster featuring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin shared the official poster of their upcoming movie Looop Lapeta. They unveiled the film will have a digital debut. Looop Lapeta release has been scheduled for February 4, 2022, on the OTT giant Netflix.

The intriguing poster saw Taapsee and Tahir Raj Bhasin in an hourglass, in which Taapsee could be seen trying to save the actor. She also had a pistol in her hand hinting at her fierce role. Sharing the poster, the Naam Shabana star wrote, "Hey jholer @tahirrajbhasin tu yeh shortcuts ke lapete mein phasna kab band karega!" Taapsee Pannu further introduced her character Savi and wrote, "Can Savi save him this time? You will know soon." Mathias Boe, Taapsee's boyfriend, also reacted to the post and wrote, "Get him out Pølse, u (you) can do it."

On the other hand, Tahir Raj Bhasin revealed his character's name is Satya and wrote, "Savi! this is the only way we find out if love triumphs over the test of time. Hold my hand and let’s get this crazy roller coaster going ~ Satya."

Taapsee Pannu on Looop Lapeta's script

Back in February 2021, the makers of Looop Lapeta wrapped up the film's shoot. Sharing some behind-the-scenes photos via Instagram, Taapsee penned how was grateful to be a part of the movie. She wrote, "I ran behind some films and some have just thankfully fallen in my lap. This being the latter I couldn’t be more grateful to these guys and the luck line in my palm." She further revealed she was not willing to sign the film, but the script made her agree immediately. She penned, "From entering the narration with the idea to say No, to leaving it with an immediate Yes, thanks to these gentlemen for hanging by a solid script and concept for years and being more sure of me being Savi than I was. P.S- I guess in the end an actor has to ‘run’ behind/for a good script." Looop Lapeta is helmed by Aakash Bhatia, while Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari have jointly bankrolled it.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee