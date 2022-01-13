Makers of actor Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer's upcoming film Looop Lapeta, have released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 4. The film, helmed by director Aakash Bhatia, is a thriller Hindi-language remake of German filmmaker Tom Tykwer's 1998 cult classic movie Run Lola Run. The film promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend.

As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future, the official synopsis of the film read. In the film, Pannu plays the role of Savi, who is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. The quirky trailer begins with some intimate scenes between Taapsee's character Savi and Tahir’s character Satya and how the two vow to be together for life.

Looop Lapeta trailer out now

Soon after their promise to each other, Satya lands into trouble after he was given 50 lakhs to be delivered and loses the entire money in a cricket bet. Now, after losing the money, Satya gets trapped and he seeks help from his girlfriend Savi to save him by arranging 50 lakhs. Starting from all the attempts made by Taapsee to find out the whereabouts of her boyfriend to become his saviour, the trailer takes viewers on a roller coaster journey that is sure to leave them intrigued. While sharing the trailer, the official Twitter handle of Netflix India wrote, “50 lakh, 50 minutes. Kya waqt se race jeet paenge? Ya haar jaenge sab kuch? #LooopLapeta, a Sony Pictures Films India Feature, and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, starring @taapsee @TahirRajBhasin directed by #AakashBhatia, arrives on 4th Feb, only on Netflix.”

50 lakh, 50 minute. Kya waqt se race jeet paenge? Ya haar jaenge sab kuch? #LooopLapeta, a Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, starring @taapsee @TahirRajBhasin directed by #AakashBhatia, arrives on 4th Feb, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/BDYvEwyZsf — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 13, 2022

Earlier, the makers had shared new posters of the film while announcing the release date. The posters showed Taapsee and Tahir Raj Bhasin in an hourglass, in which Taapsee could be seen trying to save the actor. She also had a pistol in her hand hinting at her fierce role. Sharing the poster, the Naam Shabana star wrote, "Hey jholer @tahirrajbhasin tu yeh shortcuts ke lapete mein phasna kab band karega!" Taapsee Pannu further introduced her character Savi and wrote, "Can Savi save him this time? You will know soon." Mathias Boe, Taapsee's boyfriend, also reacted to the post and wrote, "Get him out Pølse, u (you) can do it." The film is jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment, and Aayush Maheshwari

IMAGE: Instagram/TaapseePannu/Twitter/Netflix.India