'Looop Lapeta' Twitter Review: Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Starrer Receives Mixed Response

After a long wait, fans can now watch the much-awaited film, Looop Lapeta on Netflix. The film, directed by Aakash Bhatia, started streaming on Netflix on February 4. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles. The plot of the movie chronicles characters Savi and Satya's passionate love story as they race against time.

The synopsis of the movie reads, "When her boyfriend (Tahir) loses a mobster's cash, Savi (Taapsee) races against the clock to save the day -- if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends."

The movie will bring up the interesting story of a time-loop twist between the couple and it seems promising. Apart from Tahir and Taapsee, the film also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rajendra Chawla in supporting roles.

Netizens review Looop Lapeta after watching it

With the film releasing on the streaming platform, several fans flocked to social media while sharing their takes on the latest release. While there were some who really liked the concept of the remake, the others were slightly disappointed by the storyline of the quirky comedy film. One user wrote, “Netflix and Tapsee Pannu deliver another C**** after #HaseenDillruba A Terrible Spicy and Comic remake of Experimental German thriller. (sic)"

Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "First 30 minutes done. Exhausting screenplay #LooopLapeta. (sic)" A third user hailed the performance of the star cast and wrote, "A time-loop based thriller with a race against time plot! Filled with quirky narration. (sic)" Another netizen asked fans to not miss this film by Taapsee.

First 30 minutes done. Exhausting screenplay #LooopLapeta …. Not the loop film that was imagined…detailed review shortly..#TaapseePannu — SpreadFLIX (@spreadflix) February 4, 2022

#LooopLapeta - A time-loop based thriller with a race against time plot! Filled with quirky narration and fun elements which work to an extent! Gets tiring beyond...



Good perf & editing helps 👍



Decent overall! https://t.co/AMXQbM92IS pic.twitter.com/JvjR6jMFbc — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) February 4, 2022

. @NetflixIndia’s latest release #LooopLapeta looks like yet another unique, edgy and entertaining content from the streaming platform. @taapsee is back in form and her chemistry with @tahirrajbhasin looks amazing! Don’t miss this one! pic.twitter.com/6X7AHeDDDj — Venkat Shanmuganathan (@VenkatoffTweets) February 4, 2022

More about Looop Lapeta

The Taapsee Pannu-starrer has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment, and Aayush Maheshwari. The film promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. Earlier, ANI reported that the Pink actor spoke about why she chose to star in the film.

"I am glad I came across this film. Taking the road less travelled is going to be difficult because I don't have anyone else to follow. However, it's fun to create your own path," she said.

(Image: @Bhatiaaakash/Instagram)