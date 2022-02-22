'Looop Lapeta's Tahir Raj Bhasin Reveals Role Which Was 'far-removed' From Comfort Zone

With back to back OTT releases, Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has surely proven his mettle in acting through a slew of critically acclaimed performances. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film and web series in streaming giant Netflix. While the actor lately played the lead role in two OTT releases, his journey in showbiz involves many distinct roles. He recently opened up about the most difficult and challenging role of his career.

Known for his debut on Rani Mukerji starter Mardaani, the actor appeared in a negative role in the film and did complete justice to his character. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Tahir Raj Bhasin revealed that role was one of the most challenging roles of his career. The actor stated several reasons with the first being his debut project. He further mentioned how the character was much away from his comfort zone as he is a romantic man in real life. He explained the role and mentioned being someone in the shadows was a difficult part for him.

"The most challenging for me would have to be Mardaani, purely because it was my first (project) and there was a lot of pressure of having to prove myself. It was also very different and so far removed from my comfort zone. I am a romantic, smiley guy in real life, but to play someone who's in the shadows, on the phone call, constantly looking for surveillance and like seeing whether he's being followed... it took a while to get into the skin of that character." Bhasin said.

What's next on Tahir Raj Bhasin's work front

Tahir Raj Bhasin has worked in various Bollywood films and played distinct roles in each of them. As mentioned above, the actor played the lead antagonist's role in Mardaani and Force 2. The actor was further much loved playing the role of Dereck in late star Sushant Singh Rajput starter Chhichhore. Recently, he was featured in Ranveer Singh starter 83.

Tahir Raj Bhasin won hearts with his back to back releases in Netflix recently. The actor played the lead role in the romantic thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and in the latest Netflix film Looop Lapeta. The film also had Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The actor is now set to star in the second instalment of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

Image: Twitter/@tahirrajbhasin