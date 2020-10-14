Lootcase's Release On Television Announced On Social Media, To Premiere This Month

Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase is all set to have a world television premiere on 18 October, Sunday. The film will telecast on channel Star Gold at 11 pm. The comedy-thriller was officially released on Disney+Hotstar on July 31, 2020, and was instantly liked by masses for the intriguing storyline and well-plotted comic timing.

Lootcase to have a world television premiere

The comedy film Lootcase is all set to release on television after two months of having a successful run on Disney+Hotstar. The film will telecast on Star Gold on Sunday. The announcement was made by the team by releasing the trailer of the film through multiple Instagram handles. High expectations have been attached to the television release of this film, owing to the buzz created around it.

Lootcase revolves around the story of a middle-class man, Nandan Kumar, who works at a printing press to make a living for himself, his wife, and his son. His life takes a turn when he comes across a red suitcase filled with cash which had been left by a bunch of goons. These goons are connected to a powerful politician who needs to get the suitcase back at any cost. The chaos that follows the missing suitcase forms the premise of this film. The story is presented in an impressive manner, sketching out the everyday struggles of a commoner in India. The film was highly appreciated for the performances and well-crafted script and also received good reviews from fans and critics alike.

Read 'Lootcase' Actors Kunal Kemmu, Ranveer Shorey, Rasika To Appear On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Also read 'Kunal Kemmu Did What He Wanted, I Respect It': 'Lootcase' Director Addresses 'invite' Row

About Lootcase

Lootcase is a comedy-thriller film which released on July 31, 2020, on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar. This film was directed by Rajesh Krishnan who also co-wrote the film with Kapil Sawat. It stars critically-acclaimed actors like Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, and Ranveer Shorey in key roles. Have a look at the trailer of Lootcase, released on YouTube, here.

Read Vidyut Jammwal Reacts To Fake Tweet In His Name, Says 'Tell Me How You Made It Look Real'

Also read Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Kunal Kemmu’s 'Lootcase' Trailer, Calls It ‘outstanding’

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (FoxStarHindi)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.