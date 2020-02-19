Lopamudra Raut's Sizzling Photoshoot Has Left Her Fans In Awe, See Pics

Lopamudra Raut is known amongst the audience for her appearance in the 10th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. She recently uploaded a bunch of pictures from her recent photoshoot. Her pictures are being loved for her stunning attire.

Lopamudra Raut’s sizzling photoshoot

Lopamudra Raut is remembered for her appearance in Bigg Boss 10 which aired in the year 2016. She was the centre of attention in the house, owing to her constant conflicts with RJ Bani J. She recently uploaded a few pictures from her recent photoshoot on her official Instagram handle. In the pictures posted, she can be seen wearing an orange sleeveless top with a pair of black shorts.

In the first picture posted from the casual photoshoot, she can be seen wearing her hair into two small buns while a portion of her hair has been left open. She can also be seen wearing hoops that have stonework done all over. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned the word Sunbae, expressing her love for the right lighting. She has also given credit to her photographer and her makeup artist. In the next picture that she has put up, she can be seen lying on her bed while through the caption, she has mentioned how Sunday and a girl in bed is an endless affair. In the third picture posted, she can be seen posing by the window of a house. Her hair has been left open for this picture. Have a look at the three pictures here.

Lopamudra on Tik Tok

Lopamudra Raut recently uploaded a Tik Tok video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen acting to the popular song, Lalala. She can be seen doing the hand gestures which have been a trend on Tik Tok for quite some time now. Have a look at the video here.

Image Courtesy: Lopamudra Raut Instagram

