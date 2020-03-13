'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' Shoot Schedule In UK Postponed Amid Concerns Over Coronavirus

Anshuman Jha is currently busy in the making of his upcoming directorial debut, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. A certain part of the film was scheduled to be shot in the United Kingdom, which has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The schedule was pushed, keeping in mind the safety of the people associated with the film.

According to a report by a leading daily, the shooting schedule of the Ayushman Jha film was recently postponed. Ayushman Jha told the newspaper that they were supposed to fly out on March 16 and begin shooting between March 21 and April 10 at Kent in the United Kingdom. But taking the current Coronavirus situation into consideration, the shoot of the film has been postponed as they did not want to put anyone at risk. He also said that the decision was hard to make but is also one of the most sensible decisions at this point. Anshuman Jha also said that he hopes everyone remains safe and healthy at this point.

Anshuman Jha excited to see Curzon theatre

Anshuman Jha recently uploaded a picture with cinematographer Ramanujan Dutta. In the picture, he can be seen posing next to a lit up Curzon board at a theatre entrance. He has expressed his excitement as he has been working on the film titled Lord Curzon Ki Haveli lately. He has mentioned it as a happy coincidence in the picture. He has also asked his followers if they believe in signs as Lord Curzon Ki Haveli does. Have a look at the post made by the actor turned director.

Image Courtesy: Anshuman Jha Instagram

