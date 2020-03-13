The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' Shoot Schedule In UK Postponed Amid Concerns Over Coronavirus

Bollywood News

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli shoot schedule in the United Kingdom was recently postponed due to the gravity of the Coronavirus situation. Read all the details here.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Anshuman Jha is currently busy in the making of his upcoming directorial debut, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. A certain part of the film was scheduled to be shot in the United Kingdom, which has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The schedule was pushed, keeping in mind the safety of the people associated with the film.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli shoot postponed

According to a report by a leading daily, the shooting schedule of the Ayushman Jha film was recently postponed. Ayushman Jha told the newspaper that they were supposed to fly out on March 16 and begin shooting between March 21 and April 10 at Kent in the United Kingdom. But taking the current Coronavirus situation into consideration, the shoot of the film has been postponed as they did not want to put anyone at risk. He also said that the decision was hard to make but is also one of the most sensible decisions at this point. Anshuman Jha also said that he hopes everyone remains safe and healthy at this point.

Read Hong Kong: Discarded Face Masks Pile Up On Beaches Amid Coronavirus Scare

Also read Betty White Coronavirus Scare: Fans Express Concern Over The Actor's Health Amid Outbreak

Anshuman Jha excited to see Curzon theatre

Anshuman Jha recently uploaded a picture with cinematographer Ramanujan Dutta. In the picture, he can be seen posing next to a lit up Curzon board at a theatre entrance. He has expressed his excitement as he has been working on the film titled Lord Curzon Ki Haveli lately. He has mentioned it as a happy coincidence in the picture. He has also asked his followers if they believe in signs as Lord Curzon Ki Haveli does. Have a look at the post made by the actor turned director.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) on

Read Rasika Dugal Joins Anshuman Jha's Directorial Debut 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'

Also read Coronavirus : Annual Health Check-ups For Government Officials Suspended Till June 30

Image Courtesy: Anshuman Jha Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Saurav Ganguly
SOURAV GANGULY ON IPL SUSPENSION
Brasilian
BOLSANARO TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
Coronavirus
81 COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES IN INDIA
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Farah
FARAH KHAN ON A 'CORONA STAYCATION'