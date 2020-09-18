Lori Loughlin's Federal Prison Has Music Classes And Yoga Lessons

Full House actor Lori Loughlin will soon be arraigned for her part in the college admissions scandal. Lori Loughlin, who was sentenced to two months in prison, will now serve her sentence in a Federal Prison in Victorville, California. Lori herself requested for this prison and her application was approved by a Judge on September 17. If the Bureau of Prisons approved of Lori Loughlin's preferred facility, then she will have to surrender herself to the facility by November 19. This Federal Prison provides inmates with Yoga lessons and several other recreational activities.

Full House actor Lori Loughlin might be sent to Federal Prison

Also Read | Actress Lori Loughlin, Husband Sentenced To Prison Over College Admission Scandal

According to the Federal Prison's inmate handbook, the Victorville, California prison is a low-security “Satellite Camp”. The prison is only two hours away from Lori Loughlin's Los Angeles home. The handbook revealed that the prison provides saxophone, accordion and ukulele classes. Moreover, the Federal Prison will also give inmates Yoga lessons. There are several other recreational activities, including cartoon drawing, leathercraft, and even learning how to drive a forklift or fix a bike.

Also Read | Lori Loughlin's Request To Serve Her 2-month Prison Term Closer To Home Gets Approved

Inmates will be housed in open bay dormitories in four-person rooms. Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has also been sentenced for his role in the college admissions scandal. Mossimo will serve his five-month sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc. This facility is also known for providing its inmates with a wide range of extra activities and lessons.

Also Read | 'Full House' Actor Lori Loughlin And Her Husband To Be Sentenced In College Bribery Plot

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were found guilty of paying around half a million dollars as bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Both Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli pled guilty to all charges levied against them. After Lori Loughlin serves her sentence, she also has to pay $150,000 as a fine. She will also have to undergo two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

On the other hand, Mossimo Giannulli will have to pay a $250,000 fine. He will also undergo a two-year supervised service. Giannulli also has to perform 250 hours of community service.

Also Read | Loughlin Gets Prison Time In College Bribery Scandal

[promo source: @loriloughlin_fans Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.