'Lost A Great Friend': Pankaj Dheer Recalls Memories Of Irrfan Khan From Chandrakanta Days

Popular Indian actor Pankaj Dheer expressed his grief on the untimely death of legendary star Irrfan Khan saying that he "lost a great friend" recalling his fond memories of his work with Khan. Speaking to Republic TV, Dheer said Irrfan was a very quick and adaptive learner and picked up the nuances of a story very brilliantly.

"I've lost a great friend. I have great memories of Irrfan because we worked together for three years on a series called Chandrakanta. I have very vivid memories of that serial where he used to play the role of Badrinath. For days on end, he never used to get a line to speak and he used to tap my shoulder and say, 'Panjakbhai give me at least one dialogue, it's been eight days and I haven't had a dialogue'. From there, the way the boy grew and became an international star and made India proud. So, it's a great loss to the film industry, the TV industry, and to the universe. I'm really saddened and hurt," Pankaj Dheer said.

Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday aged 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday. He was laid to rest at the Versova cemetery in the presence of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Manoj Tiwari, Prasoon Joshi mourn

BJP leader and Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari and poet and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi also expressed their grief on Twitter. Prasoon Joshi called Irrfan a "positive and optimist man" while Tiwari said he was a "school of acting himself".

