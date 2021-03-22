'Love Aaj Kal 2' Box Office Collection: Find Out 'Love Aaj Kal 2' Earnings, Plot And More

Director Imtiaz Ali introduced the sequel of his movie Love Aaj Kal in 2020, right before the world was hit with a major pandemic. The movie which released on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, received an IMDb rating of 4.8 stars out of 10. The movie has already completed more than a year since it's release.

The plot of the movie mainly focuses on Veer, played by Kartik Aaryan, and Zoe, played by Sara Ali Khan. Similar to the first movie, Love Aaj Kal 2 also shows stories in two different timelines as narrated by Randeep Hooda's character, Raghuvendra "Raghu" Singh or Raj. Zoe must learn to find a balance between love and career.

Love Aaj Kal 2 box office collection

According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie was quick to earn a total of 12 crore rupees on its opening day and receive more than double the amount, Rs 26 crore on its opening weekend. The total Love Aaj Kal 2 earnings for the opening week tallied up to Rs 32.6 crores. Overseas, the movie received $1.10 million USD (Rs 7.96 crores) in the first week. The Lifetime Collection of the movie received a total net amount of Rs 34.99 crore in India.

Following this, the second weekend saw a drop of 94.23% as the total earnings only amounted to Rs 1.5 crore. Love Aaj Kal 2 total overseas gross amount summed up to $1.55 million USD (Rs 11.22 crores). The Worldwide Collections gross amount received by the movie was Rs 52.63 crores. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 40 crore.

What is the plot of Love Aaj Kal 2?

While the story focuses on two separate timelines, the characters are divided into a set of two pairs Veer and Zoe (present), and Raghu and Leena (past). In the present, Veer and Zoe meet as a couple of strangers in a bar. The two decide to go back to Veer's place, after getting there Veer stops the interaction between the two, which infuriates Zoe. She storms off from his apartment. Veer continues to want Zoe to stay in his life and follows her around. His behaviour irritates Zoe more who, then, asks him to stop.

Raghuveer Singh, who is now grown up, explains to Zoe that he had a similar relationship back in his days as a youth with a girl named Leena. He explained that Leena and he were in love with each other. He had left and career goals in Delhi for his love. The two would make time for each other. In his flashbacks, a younger Raghu can be seen played by Kartik Aaryan and Leena is played by Aarushi Sharma.

Zoe and Veer's love life continues to face ups and downs as they both fail to balance their love and their career goals. Seeing Zoe giving more importance to her career, Veer leaves for the Himalayas after he tells Zoe that he would be doing the same. When Raghuveer meets Zoe for a final time he explains that he realized that he had lost the person he was before meeting Leena and that he left when he found out that she was pregnant. He encourages Zoe to find Veer and not repeat his mistakes. He says that he continues to miss Leena to date. Zoe then rushes after Veer to the Himalayas to reconcile and reunite with him.