Love Aaj Kal 2 Shooting Locations: Find Out Where This Imtiaz Ali Directorial Was Filmed

Love Aaj Kal 2 movie is a 2020 romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The successor of 2009's blockbuster film Love Aaj Kal also had celebrated Bollywood director Imitiaz Ali at its helm. Although its plot received a mixed reaction from the masses, Love Aaj Kal 2 filming locations had become one of the highly-praised aspects of this 2020 film. While the Kartik-Sara starrer is set in Delhi, Udaipur and the Himalayas, was it actually shot there? If you don't know where was Love Aaj Kal 2 filmed then read on to find out all the details about its shooting locations.

Love Aaj Kal 2 shooting locations revealed

One of the highlights of all Imtiaz Ali's movies has been the scenic locales where they're filmed and the prolific filmmaker didn't disappoint the audience with Love Aaj Kal 2 either. According to Filmapia, this romantic drama has been shot at several locations across Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. The director takes us through several picturesque locations in Himachal's Kinnaur district, including the Chitkul village. The popular song from the film's album 'Mehrama' was filmed in the Sangla Valley, starting from the Karcham damn to the Baspa river and Raksham Valley. Other films shot in the spectacular locales of Himachal Pradesh include Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Mary Kom, Jab We Met, Jolly LLB 2 and Bang Bang! to name a few.

Check out the list of locations where 'Love Aaj Kal 2' was filmed:

Mathi Temple, Chitkul Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan Studio Thali, Delhi Nathdwara Station, Rajasthan Ambrai Ghat, Udaipur City Gangaur Ghat, Udaipur City Lodhi Art District, Delhi St. Paul's Senior Secondary School, Jodhpur

About 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

Love Aaj Kal 2's plot focuses on two couples, who are separated from each other by time and have to deal with family and societal pressure, the on-going problem of prioritizing love or career, and the changing dynamics of their relationship. Alongside Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Aarushi Sharma, Siddharth Kak and others in supporting roles. The film hit the silver screen on February 14, 2021, and received a mixed reaction by film critics as well as the masses, resulting in not performing exceptionally well at the box office.

