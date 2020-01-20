'Love Aaj Kal', 'Hacked': Bollywood Movies To Release In February 2020

Bollywood movies have entertained the audience over the years with their releases every month. In the month of January, movies like Tanhaji, Chhapaak and Jai Mummy Di were released. Recently, the trailer of one of the most-awaited movies, Love Aaj Kal released. The movie will release on Valentine's Day. Let us take a look at the movies that will release in the month of February 2020:

Bollywood movies in February 2020

Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is set to release on February 14, 2020. The trailer of the movie has received 24 million views on YouTube. The movie features Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

Hacked

Hacked will be Hina Khan's debut film in Bollywood. The film is starring Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. The story of the movie is about the dark side of the digital and social media world. The thriller film is directed by Vikram Bhatt and will hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

Jawaani Jaaneman

The plot of the movie is about a 40-year-old man who is not aware that he has a year-old daughter. The story takes a twist when he finds out the truth about her daughter. The movie will release on February 7, 2020. Alaya Furniturewala will make her Bollywood debut and the movie is also starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead role.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan

Recently the trailer of the movie Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan came out that became the talk of the town. The movie is all set to release on February 21, 2020. The movie is themed on homosexuality, is a quasi-sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The comedy film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

Malang

Malang is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The movie is starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani in lead roles. The audience will witness another collaboration of Luv Ranjan and Anil Kapoor.

Shikara

Shikara is the story love that remains unextinguished even after 30 years of exile. The movie is starring Aadil Khan

and Sadia. The historical drama film will release on February 7, 2020.

