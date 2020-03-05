The Love Aaj Kal cast is enjoying the success of their most recent venture. Imtiaz Ali’s remake of his classic was something the fans looked forward to watching as the director is known to portray a very unique type of love story. The film starred Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma, and Kartik Aryan. Arushi Sharma was recently interviewed by a portal. Read to know what she had to say.

Love Aaj Kal star Arushi Sharma reveals she had a crush on her physics teacher

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Beats 'Chhapaak' & 'Love Aaj Kal' In Monday BO Collections

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Arushi spoke about her experience while shooting the film and her school days. She revealed several moments from her school times which fans could find relatable with respect to their own school days. She revealed that in school, she was quite a well-behaved child, however, she did get into trouble at times. She even revealed that at times her group in school would play pranks on guys from 12th standard too.

Also Read | 'Tanhaji', 'Love Aaj Kal' & Other Films That Set Fire At BO On Day 1; Check List

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Breaks Silence Over 'Love Aaj Kal' Criticism, Says 'Let's Move On'

Further on, the actor revealed she had a huge crush on her physics teacher. The actor still blushed while mentioning this fact in front of the camera. Prior to this, the actor was asked about her favourite subject, to which she said it was English and Physics. Fans in the comments hinted that may be due to her crush on her Physics teacher she liked the subject so much. Arushi also revealed that it was in the tenth standard when she developed this cute school crush on her teacher.

Also Read | Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Film Witnesses Epic Crash, Collects Less Than Original 2009 Film

The movie Love Aaj Kal saw Arushi Sharma opposite Kartik as his love interest in the film. Fans loved her performance throughout the film. Kartik and Arushi shared a very loving and fun-filled chemistry in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.