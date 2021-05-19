'Love & Family Champions Everything'; Sonam Kapoor Pens Sweet Note On Parents Anniversary

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today on May 19. Anil Kapoor's daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor took to her social media page to share a series of throwback pictures of her parents and wrote that she is blown away by how in love Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor still are.

Sonam Kapoor pens a sweet note for her parents' anniversary

Wishing her parents on their 37th marriage anniversary, Sonam posted some beautiful photos of the duo on Instagram. She posted a series of four pictures out of which the first two were from Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's younger days and the last two pictures were recent ones including a picture of Soman with her parents in traditional attire and one of just the couple in the same outfit. Along with the picture she wrote, "There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you!"

Both Anil and Sunita Kapoor were quick to comment on their daughter's anniversary wishes and took to the comment section to wrote that they love her and miss her a lot. Take a look.

Netizens react to Sonam Kapoor's photo

While actor Sayani Gupta dropped multiple heart emojis in the comments section, singer Anoushka Shankar wrote, "Happy anniversary to them! Also. How are they JUST. NOT. AGING." Sonam Kapoor's fans also extended their wishes to Anil and Sunita and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Check out some of the comments below;

A look into Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sonam shared a collage video sharing her love for her mother and Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor. She shared a couple of throwback pictures from her childhood and some recent pictures with her mother and wrote that it is her mother's grace warmth and love that has helped her in being a compassionate and empathetic adult.

Sonam often shares throwback pictures from her childhood days on her Instagram giving her fans a glimpse into what her childhood was like. Take a look at some of her throwback pictures below.

