'Love And Light To All': Ankita Konwar Thanks Fans For Their Messages After Father's Death

Actor and fitness freak Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram and penned a message for her fans thanking them for their condolence messages after her father’s demise. In the note, Ankita expressed her gratitude to her fans for their concern during her tough times. Further, she also emitted some positivity while asking her fans to cherish each moment in life.

Ankita Konwar's message for fans

Ankita who lost her father on February 9, shared her picture along with a message that read, “Thank you, everyone, for all your messages. I couldn’t reply to each and every one of you but know that I am so grateful for the love you have shown me in what was one of my toughest moments. What is life but a limited time of experiences? All-time allows is keeping the memories of the best experiences and learnings from the worst. It doesn’t stop for anything. So love more, laugh more and live more because our time here is limited. Love and light to all of you, always.”

Last month, Ankita took to Instagram and shared a picture of her father and expressed her feeling of incompleteness and was at a loss of words to convey her thoughts. Expressing love for her father, she hoped to recover from the grief soon. Sharing a photo of her father from a traditional function, she started her message with a spiritual verse on the soul, that it was ‘neither born, nor does it ever die’ and that it was ‘without birth, eternal, immortal, and ageless.’

She added that her life won’t be the same without her ‘papa.’ Ankita wrote, ‘I am what I am, it’s because of you’ and that she knew he was there with her though she could not see or hear him. Sharing her feeling of being speechless, she penned the words ‘Love you, papa, always and forever’. She hoped to 'figure this out together, recalling solving tough situations in tandem.



