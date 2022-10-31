'Love And Prayers': Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Son Sikandar

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wished his son Sikandar Kher on his birthday on October 31. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Uunchai actor dropped a series of throwback pictures featuring Sikandar and Kirron Kher. The first one featured a cut little Sikandar, while the second one had Kirron sharing a warm hug with her son. The third and the fourth pictures had the birthday boy posing with all smiles for a picture-perfect.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher wished 'love and prayers' for his son. "Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you all the happiness in the world. Wishing you a Long and healthy life! You have grown to be a nice human being. You are a wonderful actor too. May all your forthcoming projects be hugely successful! Love and prayers always! 🕉 #Sikandar #BirthdayBoy," wrote The Kashmir Files actor.

Fans were quick to react to the post, as evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "May Allah bless u with lots of happiness n love around u all the time. Enjoy ur day," another fan wrote, "Many many Happy Returns of the Day Sikandar," an Instagram user commented, "Happy Birthday." The post also witnessed actor Chunky Panday's comment, which read, "Happy Happy birthday dear @sikandarkher."

More about Sikandar Kher

It is pertinent to note that Sikandar Kher is actor Kirron's son from her ex-husband, Gautam Berry, a Mumbai-based businessman, to whom she was married for five years. He made his acting debut with the film, Woodstock Villa (2008). Kher thereafter went on to appear in multi-starrers like Khelein Hum in the years that followed. Players, Aurangzeb, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, The Zoya Factor, and Jee Jaan Sey are other examples. He had an important appearance in the Indian criminal drama series Aarya in the year 2020.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Apart from that, he will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, which marks Guru Randhava's debut Bollywood project.

Image: Instagram/@sikandarkher