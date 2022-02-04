'Love Hostel': Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra's First Looks, Release Date Out

Numerous stars of the film industry have had fewer or new releases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for some, this period has provided multiple opportunities. Among them were Bobby Deol, who worked in shows and movies like Aashram, Class of '83, Sanya Malhotra, who starred in Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Vikrant Massey, who worked on Haseen Dilruba and Ginny Weds Sunny.

The three actors are now coming together in another film that will hit an Over-The-Top platform. The trio is all set to star in Love Hostel. The team dropped their first looks of a film with love as a backdrop, with 'hatred' and 'odds' also in the mix.

'Love Hostel' first looks, release date out

Bobby took to his Instagram handle to post pictures from his look from Love Hostel. The actor could be seen in a heavily-bearded salt-and-pepper look. The Gupt star donned a jacket, a sling bag and a knife as he walked away from a jeep.

In the other photo, Sanya and Vikrant could be seen goofing around. The latter could be seen dressed in a traditional look, and all smiles, with a sling bag. The former donned a short hair look as he held his co-star's curls. They could be playing a married couple in the film as the Dangal star had vermillion on her forehead.

The film is being directed by Shanker Raman and he too posed with his leads.

The plot seemed to revolve around love and hatred as the stars captioned their posts, asking if love would escape hatred and win 'against all odds.'

Numerous celebrities gave their thumbs up to their looks. Abhishek Bachchan, Rahul Dev, Darshan Kumaar, Adhyayan Suman were among the stars who reacted to the post with fire, heart emojis and words like 'kamaal.'

'Love Hostel' to release on Zee5

The film is gearing up for release on February 25. It will be streamed on Zee5.

The shooting of the film had been completed in July last year. At that time, Vikrant had shared pictures with his colleagues and termed it as a 'beautiful journey'. He added that he could not wait to witness what 'lies ahead.'

