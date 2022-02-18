Sanya Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. The movie is a crime thriller and will tell the story of a young interreligious couple, who has to evade a deadly assassin sent to kill them. In a recent conversation with Republic Media Network, Sanya Malhotra talked about working with Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol

Sanya Malhotra's next big-screen outing is the crime thriller film Love Hostel and the actor spoke about working with Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. She said, "Vikrant is a brilliant actor, I remember on the first day of the shoot, was shocked to see how good he was. I remember coming back to my vanity and telling my makeup artist how good he was. Working with him was a brilliant experience, I learnt a lot from Vikrant."

Talking about working with Bobby Deol, the Dangal actor said, "With Bobby sir, we don't have much screen time together but it was very nice to see how connected he was with not only his character but also the entire process of the shoot. I never saw him not on the set, he was always on sets observing everything that was happening."

More about 'Love Hostel'

Love Hostel is a crime thriller film directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film will shed light on intercaste marriages and honour killing. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra as Ashu and Jyoti, a young couple, who must evade a deadly mercenary played by Bobby Deol, who is hired by Jyoti's family to bring her back. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 25, 2022, on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, Sanya will next be seen in the biographical war film Sam Bahadur, based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. She will be playing the role of Silloo Manekshaw, the wife of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie will also star Vicky Kaushal and Malhotra's Dangal co-star Fatima Shaikh.

Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_/@bobbydeol