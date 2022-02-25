Last Updated:

Love Hostel Twitter Review: Fans Hail Vikrant Massey’s Performance; Calls Him 'superstar'

The Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Love Hostel' was recently released on Zee 5.

Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey starrer Love Hostel has finally premiered on the OTT platform Zee 5 on February 25. The movie is a crime thriller and revolves around the story of a young interreligious couple, who has to evade a deadly assassin sent to kill them. The film also witnesses the comeback of Bobby Deol after appearing in the Class Of '83. Bobby will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The trailers and songs garnered a lot of attention. With the release of the film, Netizens and other movie buffs have taken to their social media handles to express their thoughts on the same.

Love Hostel Twitter Review

As soon as Netizens watched the film, they took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the reviews, the film is receiving a good response from the fans with many praising Vikrant's performance in the film.

One of the users wrote "Amid all the blood & violence, #LoveHostel has a pulsating heart which screams love. A part of it kills too. My take on the film.."

Another wrote "They say that there is only one villain in every film, he is Bobby Deol sir what a wonderful film Vikrant sir, you are a superstar. I'm Biggest Fan of You #LoveHostel is now streaming on@ZEE5India #StreamNow@sanyamalhotra07@gaurikhan@thedeol@VikrantMassey"

More about Love Hostel

Love Hostel is a crime thriller film directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film will shed light on intercaste marriages and honour killing. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra as Ashu and Jyoti, a young couple, who must evade a deadly mercenary played by Bobby Deol, who is hired by Jyoti's family to bring her back. 

