Love Hostel Twitter Review: Fans Hail Vikrant Massey’s Performance; Calls Him 'superstar'

Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey starrer Love Hostel has finally premiered on the OTT platform Zee 5 on February 25. The movie is a crime thriller and revolves around the story of a young interreligious couple, who has to evade a deadly assassin sent to kill them. The film also witnesses the comeback of Bobby Deol after appearing in the Class Of '83. Bobby will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The trailers and songs garnered a lot of attention. With the release of the film, Netizens and other movie buffs have taken to their social media handles to express their thoughts on the same.

Love Hostel Twitter Review

As soon as Netizens watched the film, they took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the reviews, the film is receiving a good response from the fans with many praising Vikrant's performance in the film.

One of the users wrote "Amid all the blood & violence, #LoveHostel has a pulsating heart which screams love. A part of it kills too. My take on the film.."

Amid all the blood & violence, #LoveHostel has a pulsating heart which screams love. A part of it kills too. My take on the film..https://t.co/LtcsubPqu5 — Madhuri Prabhu (@madhuri_05) February 25, 2022

Another wrote "They say that there is only one villain in every film, he is Bobby Deol sir what a wonderful film Vikrant sir, you are a superstar. I'm Biggest Fan of You #LoveHostel is now streaming on@ZEE5India #StreamNow@sanyamalhotra07@gaurikhan@thedeol@VikrantMassey"

They say that there is only one villain in every film, he is Bobby Deol sir what a wonderful film Vikrant sir, you are a super star. I'm Biggest Fan of You#LoveHostel is now streaming on @ZEE5India #StreamNow @sanyamalhotra07 @gaurikhan @thedeol @VikrantMassey pic.twitter.com/D7bQG29ymh — Haider Yousufzai | Abdul Kadir (@Haider_Yzi) February 25, 2022

#OneWordReview : Massive-Thriller 🔥🔥

Last night watched #LoveHostel. Superb direction & Wonderful performances. Hats off to @VikrantMassey @sanyamalhotra07

but @thedeol sir takes the cake. He deserves every accolade for Dagar being his best performance. A MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/zSpBDY7qvv — Harsh Patel (@PatelHa96233529) February 25, 2022

.#FDFSonOTT watched #LoveHostel. It blows you away with it's sharp narrative, master direction & exemplary performances. Hats off to @VikrantMassey @sanyamalhotra07 but @thedeol sir takes the cake. He deserves every accolade for Dagar being his best performance. A MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/qSUt5i6F1H — Amod Pandit (@amodpandit5) February 25, 2022

#LoveHostel could have been so much more, 50 cheezein ghusane ki bajaye 1-2 sahi se kr lete toh mzedar ho jati picture...haan performances thikthak hain sbki..

par baba ne jo kranti layi hai khoona kacchar machake..ekdm garda uda diya...Japnaam😎 — Akash (@akispeaks) February 24, 2022

#LoveHostel is a film about current (north) India. It's dark, gritty, gruesome, but honest and lays it all bair. It's a punch to the gut and it was definitely a bad idea to watch it after midnight. Kudos to SRK and Red Chillies to put their might behind this ❤️🔥#FilmTwitter — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) February 24, 2022

Love Hostel is a crime thriller film directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film will shed light on intercaste marriages and honour killing. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra as Ashu and Jyoti, a young couple, who must evade a deadly mercenary played by Bobby Deol, who is hired by Jyoti's family to bring her back.

Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_