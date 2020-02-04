Love Mithila Palkar's Curls? Here Is How You Can Rock Them Just Like Her

Mithila Palkar is best known for her role in series, Girl In the City. Post that, the actor was seen in multiple roles including films like Chopsticks, Muramba, and more. She was also one of the lead members for a film titled Karwaan alongside Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan.

From rocking the character of a new girl in an unknown city to a career-oriented girl to a lost lost teenager, Mithila's roles keep on changing. But what does not change is her hairstyle. The actor is always confidently rocking her curly hair and pulls them off at all times. Her fans often wonder how she pulls it off at all times and often ask her about how she maintains her hair. Here are a few tips to own the curls just like Mithila Palkar.

Here is how to carry curly hair just like Mithila Palkar

When talking about managing her hair in an interview, the star revealed that before a shoot, her hair goes through a lot of harsh styling but she ensures that her off-camera time is all about letting her hair down and taking it easy. She added that over-styling for her is a strict no-no. She also shared that to protect her hair from breakage, she never combs them when they're wet.

Further talking about a process she swears by during monsoons, she said that she adds a few drops of hair serum to her hair every time she shampoos. In the same interview, she also added that she always keeps the serum handy to easily style her hair and uses dry shampoo when she is in a hurry. The actor also said that she does not mind the attention she gets because of her hair and added that she loves the fact that her hair have a life of their own.

The Karwaan actor added that the best way to maintain all kinds of hair are Grandma's secrets. She shared that her Grandma always advised her to oil her hair regularly. She added that she believes nourishment comes before styling and that nothing beats a good old oil-champi.

