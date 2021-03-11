'Love Mocktail' Shooting Locations: Know Where The 2020 Film Was Shot

Love Mocktail movie is a romantic comedy directed by the famous south Indian star Krishna, who is also the main lead in the movie. Love Mocktail movie features many beautiful and scenic locations. Find out where was Love Mocktail filmed.

'Love Mocktail' shooting locations

The movie features Krishna and Milana Nagaraja in lead roles, while also being the producers of the movie. The movie marks the directorial debut of Krishna. The majority of the movie was shot in Karnataka and featured beautiful hills of Mysuru and other scenic places of Karnataka, as can be seen from the BTS videos shared on social media. Get all the information on Love Mocktail filming locations.

1. Kalasa

The beautiful waterfall that features in the movie is in Kalasa, a small town located in the Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. The name of the waterfall is Soormne waterfalls. Kalasa is known for its beautiful ghats and plantations. Many other scenes of the movie were also shot in Kasala. Krishna had also shared a few pictures of the location on his Instagram.

2. Delta beach

This beautiful beach that features in the movie is Delta beach which is also known as Kodi Bengre Beach. It is located in the small village of Kodi Bengre in Udupi district, Karnataka. Delta Beach is famous for its pristine waters and clear sand.

3.Samse Ganapati temple

This temple that is seen in the movie is in Kalasa. This Ganapati Temple is located in Samse, Chikmagalur in Kalasa, Karnataka. This temple is famous for its beauty as it is located amongst lush tea plantations.

Love Mocktail sequel

Krishna recently took to his Instagram and announced that he will be making a sequel for his hit movie Love Mocktail. Love Mocktail movie received lots of love from the fans and the onscreen couple of Krishna and Milana Nagaraj were lauded for their chemistry. The couple got married in February 2021. Krishna will be directing, producing as well as starring in the movie. Krishna also announced the release of the song Ninadene januma, which released on 14th February 2021. The video of the song has already crossed 1 million views on Youtube.

