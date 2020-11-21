'Love You Eternally': Aishwarya, Abhishek Remember Krishnaraj Rai On Birth Anniversary

On Aishwarya Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary, the actress shared a beautiful picture of her father while remembering some of his wise words. The actress penned a beautiful note for her father on Instagram and called him her “guardian angel.” Apart from Aishwarya, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan also remembered his father-in-law with a throwback picture.

Abhishek, Aishwarya Bachchan remember Krishnaraj Rai

Aishwarya while paying her tribute wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa. Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL. LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.” On the other hand, Abhishek wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you." Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 due to an illness. Krishnaraj Rai died of lymphoma on March 18, 2017. Lymphoma affects the immune system of human beings. He is survived by his wife Vrinda Rai, daughter Aishwarya and son Aditya Rai.

Read: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Plan Aaradhya's Birthday Amid Pandemic, No Lavish Party

Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts Adorable Wish For 'darling Angel' Aaradhya On Her Birthday

Aishwarya often reminisces the beautiful memories shared with her father and on special occasions, she never misses to post a picture with her dad’s portrait with a heartfelt note. On Krishnaraj Rai’s third death anniversary, Aishwarya had posted a picture with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, posing in front of her father’s portrait. Aishwarya had captioned the post as “LOVE YOU OUR DADDYYY- AJJAAA FOREVER AND BEYOND. Our Guardian Angel Alllllways.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has a number of projects in the pipeline including Gulab Jamun, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas. He will also be seen in Hera Pheri 3, one of the best series of Indian comedy films. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen on the big screen after a long time. She has been finalized for Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyan Selvan. The project came to a halt due to COVID-19 but is expected to go on floors soon.

Read: Did You Know Athiya Shetty Got Into Acting After Being Inspired By Aishwarya Rai?

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Ludo' Scheduled To Be Released On Netflix On November 12

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.