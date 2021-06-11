‘Love Your Bodies’: Sameera Reddy Shows How She Feels Fitter With 88.5 Kgs & ‘jelly Belly’

Sameera Reddy, who often shares pics and videos about her fitness mantra, dropped a new clip on Friday in which she flaunted the stretch marks on her shoulders, and showed how her belly looks like. She remarked that it’s all about realistic goals and no crazy diets and no fancy personal trainers. The actor mentioned that just a positive attitude of gratitude, hard work and sheer focus with people helps her cheer herself.

She went on to call herself ‘imperfectly perfect’ and added that she’s still at 88.5kgs but feeling ‘fitter, stronger and comfortable’ with her ‘jelly belly’. However, she’s assured that the tummy fat will also go soon with lots of hard work. Her ‘fitness Friday’ message was a ‘gentle reminder’ to all women to be mindful and to love their bodies.

‘Still, try and move to our goals at the same time, We can do this’, she concluded. As soon as her video was up, it was flooded with several endearing comments. Netizens lauded her for sharing these tips that help women love themselves better.

A user wrote, “Thank you for teaching us and reminding us each day to embrace our imperfections and be positive about them. As you always say, I do yoga and exercise because I want to feel good about it, not because people say negative things. You are a rock star,” whereas another fan penned, “thanks for the positive words.”

‘A gentle reminder for us to be mindful and love your bodies’: Sameera

Earlier, Sameera emphasised body positivity and spoke about how women get bothered with stretch marks, loose skin, and other issues. She asked, "Which part of your body makes you most uncomfortable? Is it stretch marks? Loose skin? Belly? Acne? Thinning hair? White hair? Cellulite?".

She added, "For me, it’s my back flab and arms. I work on acceptance every day. And it has taken me so long to embrace it. Your body is listening and every time you have a negative thought of how much you hate it, it’s only magnifying how bad you feel. The best exercise for body positivity is to look at the parts that you feel insecure with and be kind to yourself. Every day like a mantra."

Sameera was last seen in the 2013 movie Varadhanayaka and has been away from the celluloid since then. She is a mother to two kids- Hans and Nyra. Her social media handle is all about her parenting journey and how she cherishes every bit of her motherhood phase.

IMAGE: SAMEERA REDDY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.