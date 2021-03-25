Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Spotted At The Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Kriti Kharbanda and her beau actor Pulkit Samrat were spotted by shutterbugs at the airport. The duo was returning to the city when they were clicked at the Mumbai Airport. The couple were jumpy and playful while exiting the airport as both Kriti and Pulkit had a skip in their steps.

Pulkit wore a grey kurta and matching grey pants paired with a pair of brown and black flip flops. He also wore a pair of gold-rimmed spectacles and a black watch. Kriti Kharbanda wore a pale yellow co-ordinated set of shorts and a bomber jacket. She completed her look with white sneakers and tied her hair up in a ponytail.

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat spotted exiting the airport

Pulkit Samrat is expecting his movie Haathi Mere Saathi to release on March 26, 2021. While the producers have announced that the Hindi version of the film would be not be released as scheduled due to the current pandemic, the Tamil and Telugu versions will be available for audiences to view in theatres. Haathi Mere Saathi focuses on the life of Bandev, who lives in the jungle and his mission to keep the jungle and its animals safe. Rana Daggubati will be playing the lead role.

Kriti Kharbanda is all set to star in two movies in the year 2021. She will be seen next to Dulquer Salmaan in Vaan, a travel-based film of the romantic drama genre. Kalyani Priyadarshani and Priya Bhavani Shankar play the other two lead actresses in the Tamil movie. Kriti will also star in 14 Phere next to Vikrant Massey. The movie is set to be released on July 9, 2021, and will be a social comedy-drama movie.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's photos

On March 15, Kriti Kharbanda posted a special message to her boyfriend, resharing a picture of the two of them. She called him a "cutie" and asked him, "why he was far from her?" with a sad face emoji. The picture garnered more than 292,000 likes and lots of love from fans.

On March 9, International Women's Day, Pulkit Samrat celebrated the day with Kriti Kharbanda and two of their friends. He shared the image with his followers where the four can be seen enjoying dinner in a lavish restaurant. The picture of the couple with their friends gained more than 40,000 likes.

(Image courtesy: Pulkit Samrat Instagram)